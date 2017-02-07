Increased Budget for the Arts In Houston

Despite a tight budget and ongoing pension problems, city leaders say they remain committed to funding the arts.

The new cultural budget is being divided between the Houston Arts Alliance, The Houston Museum District Association, Miller Theatre Advisory Board and Theater District Improvement.

Mayor Sylvester Turner lays out the figures at City Hall.

“The approved plans authorized the distribution of an estimated 15,425,000 for the four agencies in 2017,” says Turner. “And as a part of this year’s authorization the Houston Arts Alliance is increasing its budget for grants by six percent.”

He says the money is coming from the hotel occupancy tax that allows promotion of tourism through the arts.

“It’s a tremendous investment,” Debbie Mcnulty, mayor’s Cultural Affairs department. “It also helps the city identify itself as a great cultural center by having this wide variety and this amazing diversity of programs.”

She also says organization like New Hope housing and other departments in the city are using art to help promote their mission and engage with people.