Tom Brady’s Missing Jersey: Texans Have Different Concerns

Despite the monumental win, the MVP cannot seem to catch a break. However, more Texans are concerned with the channeling of resources over actually finding the jersey

After a surprising comeback the New England Patriots took home the win at Super Bowl LI. However MVP Tom Brady cannot seem to catch a break, as his game-worn jersey was reported stolen after the game.

What started as a humorous story, changed directions after Lt. Governor Patrick called on the Texas Rangers to aid in the search.

Today many Texans are showing concern that what they consider a trivial matter is draining much needed resources and showing a callous position on other more important matters.