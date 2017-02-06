Thousands of Visitors Leaving Houston After Super Bowl 51

The Houston Airport System estimated that about 170,000 people would travel Monday through Bush Intercontinental and Hobby Airport with approximately 70 percent of them departing from our city, in many cases because they came for Super Bowl 51.

Al Ortiz

/

Airport officials early Monday said, so far, the morning was going smooth.

The City of Houston was recommending travelers to arrive at the airport ideally three hours before for domestic flights — while normally getting to the terminal about two hours in advance is enough.

Several travelers that came to see the game said they were following that advice and the lines were not long at the ticket counters.

The Transportation Security Agency had additional employees working Monday to deal with the increased volume of travelers. Airport officials said they anticipated the peak times would be between 10 and 11 a.m and from 3 to 5 p.m.