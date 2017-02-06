So What Did Super Bowl Visitors Think Of Houston?

There could only be one winner, but fans appear to be headed home happy.

There wasn’t just strategy on the football field. After the game, Metro had to funnel thousands of fans to the light rail platform just outside NRG Stadium. Watching the process unfold was Chris Baumann, a Patriots fan from Scarborough, Maine. So how does he size things up?

“Well I used to work in collegiate athletics so I’ve done a lot of event management,” says Baumann. “And they’ve done a really fantastic job, absolutely.”

It was Baumann’s first trip to Houston and he says he really enjoyed the people and the southern hospitality.

Also giving the city high marks was Falcons fan Tony Harkey. He’s from Mt. Pleasant, North Carolina, a town of about 1,600 people. Harkey says he felt very safe in Houston.

“Everything looks good, it looks very secure,” says Harkey. “I feel welcome. A lot of good fans. Everybody’s behaved.”

Metro had to handle an incident near the stadium after the game was already in progress. A bicyclist was hit by a light rail train near Loop 610 and was taken to the hospital with injuries.