Hundreds Protest Against President Trump Before Super Bowl In Houston

Protesters used the national spotlight Sunday to make their voices heard.

It was far from another Women’s March: Several hundred protesters gathered at Hermann Park around noon Sunday before marching about two miles down Fannin to NRG Park.

They stopped on the sidewalk across from the Astrodome, holding up Anti-Trump signs and chanting until about game time.

Sugar Land resident Son Tran was there with his daughter.

“I’m protesting the new administration and their lack of intelligence, their lack of common sense, their lack of empathy for people, their lack of good ideas for the country,” he said. “It seems like they have an agenda that benefits very few people in the country.”

Many Super Bowl fans seemed to approve.

“There’s a big spotlight on this event,” said Patriots fan Rich Gardner, who traveled here from Boston. “And I’m glad these folks care enough to come here and show what they care about.”

Others didn’t think so: “I don’t know why they would be at the Super Bowl,” said another fan.

By late afternoon, the fading crowd of anti-Trump protesters was joined by a protest against the Dakota Access pipeline.

There was plenty of police presence, but the demonstration remained peaceful throughout and no arrests were made.