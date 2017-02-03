Muslims In Houston Unite Over Super Bowl Weekend

What some are calling the “Muslim Ban” has raised concerns for many, but that hasn’t stopped the Muslim community in Houston from hosting a big event to celebrate the Super Bowl.

Wazir Ali, the Imam at Masjid Warithud-deen Mohammed, gives me a tour of what he says is the oldest mosque in Houston.

Imam Wazir along with comedian Preacher Moss and other individuals are helping host “We All Win Championship Weekend”.

They’re putting on the event to emphasize Muslim contributions in Houston.

“The Houston Muslim community is outstanding with putting on programs and we really wanted to do something–this before Trump even got elected–We really wanted to do something that brought our communities together Muslim, non-Muslim in accordance with one of the biggest sporting events that goes down, ” Preacher Moss says.

Despite the controversy happening with President Trump’s executive order, halting immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries, that hasn’t dampened their spirits.

Imam Wazir says the “We All Win” title sums up what they’re trying to accomplish.

“And the spirit of America has won,” Ali says. “What America is now, you and I helped make it what it is now. And that’s never in the hands of one individual.”

The first event is a comedy show happening tonight at 7 p.m.