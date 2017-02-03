Minority Organizations Protest Trump’s, Abbott’s Policies at Galleria Area

Organizers from different minority communities kicked-off the nationwide movement #NoBanNoWall protest on the corner of Post Oak Boulevard and Westheimer in response to President Donald Trump’s executive order banning citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States, as well as temporarily halting the country’s refugee program.
The organizers also protested Trump’s plans to build a wall along the southern border with Mexico and some of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s policies, they said.
