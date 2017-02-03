News

Minority Organizations Protest Trump’s, Abbott’s Policies at Galleria Area

Several groups gathered on Friday to protest during Super Bowl Weekend in Houston.

Organizers from different minority communities kicked-off the nationwide movement #NoBanNoWall protest on the corner of Post Oak Boulevard and Westheimer  in response to President Donald Trump’s executive order banning citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States, as well as temporarily halting the country’s refugee program.

The organizers also protested Trump’s plans to build a wall along the southern border with Mexico and some of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s policies, they said.

 

Florian Martin

Florian Martin

Business Reporter

Florian Martin is currently the News 88.7 business reporter.Florian’s stories can frequently be heard on other public radio stations throughout Texas and on NPR nationwide. Some of them have earned him awards from Texas AP Broadcasters and the Houston Press Club.Florian is a native of Germany. His studies in Leipzig...

