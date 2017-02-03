Houston Is The Shining Star In The Lone Star State; At Least During Super Bowl Weekend

Mayor Sylvester Turner Expresses That Houston is a City That is One of a Kind, and That he Wants the World to See Our Southern Hospitality

Look out Houston! The Big Game is in town! And you don’t even have to have a ticket to the game and still be able to enjoy the experience of the Super Bowl hoopla. The official Super Bowl events most Houstonians will have access to are Super Bowl LIVE, a free, outdoor fan festival held downtown in and around Discovery Green. Super Bowl LIVE features live music and performances, interactive exhibits, great food and a 90-foot tall virtual reality trip to Mars, giving you the experience that you were part of Houston’s celebration welcoming visitors from all over.

Abner Fletcher | Houston Public Media

Mayor Sylvester Turner wanted our visitors to understand Houston exemplifies southern hospitality.

