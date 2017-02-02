Metro Is Adding Some Extra Service Before And After The Super Bowl

Park and Ride buses will take commuters home early on Friday, while an airport express bus will run all night after the game.

/

Gail Delaughter | Houston Public Media

If your boss is letting you out early this week to beat the Super Bowl crowds, you’ll probably be able to take your usual bus back to the park and ride. Metro’s Jerome Gray says they’re offering outbound service for commuters starting during the lunch hour.

“If they may be getting off early, if they decide they want to go home a little earlier, then we want to be able to provide that service for them,” says Gray.

Metro says those early buses are primarily for downtown workers who may be trying to get home before Super Bowl crowds converge on Discovery Green.

“On many of the routes downtown we’ll be running that service every 15 minutes and some every 30 minutes starting at 12:00, 12:30,” adds Gray.

Metro is also running another service for fans who need to leave town right after the game. Gray says the 102 Airport Express will run all night to Bush Intercontinental.

“Whether you’re an employee or working at the airport or a visitor who’s looking for a way to get to the airport economically in the early hours, that service will be running Sunday night straight into Monday morning,” adds Gray.

You can catch the 102 Airport Express at the Downtown Transit Center and the fare is only $1.25. Those buses will run every 30 minutes.