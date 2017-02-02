More Than 800 Refugees Receive Waivers To Come To U.S. This Week

Federal officials have granted waivers to 872 refugees to enter the U.S. this week. Refugee Services of Texas says Thursday is the last day they will be able to arrive through the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program.

CHRISTINA ULSH / KERA NEWS SPECIAL CONTRIBUTOR

The refugees are not from the seven countries temporarily banned under President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.

The resettlement agency says the refugees were already in transit and had been cleared before the travel ban took effect.

Of the 800-plus refugees being admitted, 55 of them are arriving in Texas. They come from the countries Afghanistan, Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo, Eritrea and Rwanda.

More than 2,100 refugees had been scheduled to arrive in the U.S this week, but nearly half of them were denied resettlement.

Refugee Services of Texas says Thursday is the last day refugees will arrive through the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program. Under Trump’s order, the program will be suspended for 120 days.

