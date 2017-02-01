Rushing Home After The Super Bowl? Officials Say Get To The Airport Early

Travelers are advised to be in the terminal three hours before their flight.

The thousands of visitors coming in for the Super Bowl usually arrive on different days. But what airport officials are really worried about is Monday, when everyone starts leaving at the same time.

Houston Director of Aviation Mario Diaz says if you have a flight out of Bush Intercontinental or Hobby Airports, try to get to the terminal about three hours early.

“Flights will start to leave as early as 5:00 o’clock in the morning,” says Diaz. “We will have a significant amount of incremental seats and flight departures as you might imagine throughout the day.”

But what if you really want to beat the crowds? Gerry Phelan directs TSA operations at Bush Intercontinental. He says they’ll have agents there all night to get you through security.

“We are able to make sure we have that 24-hour operation both at Hobby and George Bush Intercontinental on Sunday night going into Monday,” adds Phelan. “There’s going to be some late red-eye flights that are going to be going out that night after the Bowl.”

And if you’re heading home with a Super Bowl souvenir program, airport officials advise that you carry it with you when you’re going through security. That’s because those programs have a hologram that could set off alarms in checked baggage.