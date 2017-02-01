Virtual Reality Breaks New Ground At Super Bowl LI

At Super Bowl Live in Houston, virtual reality becomes a popular attraction for guests.

Yes, we get it: Super Bowl it’s about the game. But then, it’s not just about the game.

Aside from live music, cool art exhibitions and food offerings, virtual reality has taken center stage at Discovery Green’s Super Bowl Live event.

Both NASA and Chevron have put together VR experiences for visitors and locals to have the kind of fun that they could get at any amusement park.

Chevron is letting visitors explore a 360 degree view of their largest deep water offshore platform, as one of the activities located at the Houston Live area.

If you are not in Houston but still want to experience what VR is all about, you can either watch the video on your mobile phone with VR goggles, or simply move it around to see a 360 degrees perspective.

NASA has gone for a more blockbuster approach with a VR thrill ride simulating a trip to Mars and back with a 90 foot free fall.

Houston Super Bowl Host Committee