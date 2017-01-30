Several Texas Colleges Urge Immigrant Faculty, Students to Avoid Overseas Travel

As of Monday, at least one UH student was currently outside the United States and unable to return because of the new travel restrictions, according to UH.

Aurora Losada | Houston Public Media

Several Texas universities Monday urged immigrant faculty and students impacted by President Donald Trump’s immigration freeze to avoid overseas travel, offering them advice and legal counsel.

The University of Houston enrolls 280 students from the seven Middle Eastern countries listed on the ban. Most of those are from Iran. As of Monday, at least one student was currently outside the United States and unable to return, according to UH.

In addition, UH has more than 300 faculty members who are foreign nationals; two of them may be impacted by the new travel restrictions.

President and Chancellor Renu Khator said that anyone who could be affected should avoid international travel. She added that advisers and attorneys at the immigration law clinic at the University of Houston Law Center are on hand to offer guidance.

“As a diverse and inclusive community that believes in the power of education, the University of Houston stands with our students, faculty and staff from all countries, races, religions and backgrounds. We understand the anxiety of the members of our campus community who may be affected by this and offer support to them,” Khator said in an email to staff and students.

That advice echoes what other Texas colleges issued.

The University of Texas at Austin has told immigrant faculty and students to avoid the Mexican border and overseas travel.

At Texas &M University, President Michael Young said that until there’s more information, people from the seven countries should stay in the United States until they finish their programs or move to their home country permanently. Young said that they are working with members of Congress for assistance.

“Finally, and most importantly, we are Aggies united—inclusive of nationality, cultural identity, age, gender identity or expression, physical ability, political ideology, racial and ethnic identity, religious and spiritual identity, sexual orientation, and social and economic status—so please respect each other, stay informed, and support each other as Aggies do!” Young wrote in his message to campus.