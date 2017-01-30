Houston Public Schools Get A Big Gift In Honor Of Super Bowl 51

Chevron is donating $51,000 to help schools beef up their STEM programs.

/

Gail Delaughter | Houston Public Media

Gail Delaughter | Houston Public Media

It was a special day for some second-graders at Love Elementary.

The class got a pair of virtual reality glasses, hand-delivered by a real football player, Kelvin Beachum of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Beachum also brought another gift in honor of Super Bowl 51 — a $51,000 check from Chevron, to benefit STEM education in HISD.

Love Elementary will get about $12,000. Teacher Nicole Perry says that outside help is critical, especially at schools that serve lower-income students.

“With this new project we’re really going to be able to explore so many different science activities and social studies,” says Perry. “I can’t wait to help their brains grow some more.”

And with rapidly changing technology, Chevron engineer Calicia Johnson says it’s essential for schools to keep up.

“These kids know how to work an iPhone better than me,” says Johnson. “So it’s encouraging for them to be able to learn it and have that technology and have that access so they can continue to learn and be more engaged with the lesson the teacher’s trying to teach.”

Chevron says it learned about the STEM program at Love through Perry’s application on the Donors Choose charitable website.