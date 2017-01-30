Help A Team Of Texas Researchers Create A Bat Census

A bat disease is spreading across the U.S., and a team of researchers at Texas A&M University is trying to monitor it in case it comes to Texas.

The Texas A&M’s bat research team is asking Texans to seek out that sound and report any information they may have about bat colonies from now until March.

Winter bats from Washington State to Minnesota have been dying due to a fungal disease called white-nose syndrome.

Melissa Meierhofer is with the research team and says cases have been reported in Oklahoma and even closer in Arkansas.

“The rate of movement is about 200 miles a year and that one site is within 200 miles of the border of Texas, so we are really trying to monitor for that and get baseline data before this comes into Texas,” says Meierhofer.

She says this disease can take a toll on Texas’s eco-tourism and agriculture.

“Overall it’s saving the farming industry billions of dollars a year by having these insect eating bats. It is of concern to monitor these populations because if the populations continue to decline that could have an effect on the number of insects,” says Meierhofer.

Meierhofer says if you have any knowledge of bat colonies in the state anything helps, whether that is a location, species, or a bat count.