New Houston Digital TV Channel Showcases Diversity

A new digital broadcast TV station in Houston is in the works that will feature African-American culture and entertainment.

/

As Black History Month rolls in, details are emerging on a new digital broadcast TV channel in Houston that will feature African-American culture and entertainment.

After moving to the Bayou City from Chicago in 2009,

Matthew Prendergast | Houston Public Media

noticed something missing in the Houston media landscape.

He was amazed at how diverse the city of Houston was, but that diversity didn’t reflect what was on television … until now.

Handy is the owner and operator of the new HTX Digital, a 24/7 entertainment network that will only be available as a digital TV broadcast on Channel 43.3.

“One of the things that we hope to do is be a voice for Houston,” says Handy – “for folks to get to know more than the 10-gallon hats, the oil barrens, the wide-open spaces and the steer. We want to understand how amazingly diverse Houston is.”

And he wants to make sure HTX reflects Houston’s diversity and its local businesses, despite much of the content having an African-American focus.

“At times you’ll tune in and you’ll get an English commercial and at times you’ll get a Spanish commercial,” says the owner. “Though our content is African-American based, our platform is really built to allow Houston to showcase itself.”

He says HTX is currently negotiating partnerships with other content providers, like Roku, to expand their audience reach.

“We’re also going to hopefully reach out to Comcast and AT&T, so that eventually we’ll be available on those cable channels,” Handy says. “But we’ll have a YouTube channel where all of our programming will be available 24 hours a day.”

Based in northeast Houston, HTX Digital will also include programs from “Soul of the South,” a national broadcast group that provides news, feature films and documentaries from a Black American perspective.

In order to view HTX, you’ll need a digital antenna or tuner for your television.

The network plans to launch the channel on February 20.