Houston Reacts To Trump’s Order Banning Refugees And Citizens Of Seven Countries

Jasmine Davies, from the University of Houston’s Daily Cougar, Drew Karedes from KHOU, and writer Evan Mintz, from the Houston Chronicle, among others, showed Houstonians demonstrating outside Super Bowl festivities:
HPD says “well over 1,000” protesting outside Super Bowl festivities, demonstration remains passionate but peaceful #khou11 #hounews #trump pic.twitter.com/0rGzypLBHJ
No ban, no wall #MuslimBan #hounews pic.twitter.com/XOawysqUPe
Spectators are gathered in front of the NFL shop, for a demonstration of at least 1000 pic.twitter.com/e7v0u73Xn7
Others were at Bush Intercontinental Airport witnessing the situation there and awaiting a demonstration scheduled to start at 5 pm CST.
5 detained at Bush Intercontinental, those coming in from latin american countries are also being targeted https://t.co/wnVgzw4PJj
