Houston Reacts To Trump’s Order Banning Refugees And Citizens Of Seven Countries

Houstonians on Sunday demonstrated against the US President’s latest measure, which created chaos in airports nationwide and led to intervention of a federal judge to halt it temporarily.

 Jasmine Davies, from the University of Houston’s Daily Cougar, Drew Karedes from KHOU, and writer Evan Mintz, from the Houston Chronicle,  among others, showed Houstonians demonstrating outside Super Bowl festivities: 

 

 

 

Others were at Bush Intercontinental Airport witnessing the situation there and awaiting a demonstration scheduled to start at 5 pm CST. 

