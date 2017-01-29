Houston Reacts To Trump’s Order Banning Refugees And Citizens Of Seven Countries

Houstonians on Sunday demonstrated against the US President’s latest measure, which created chaos in airports nationwide and led to intervention of a federal judge to halt it temporarily.

Jasmine Davies, from the University of Houston’s Daily Cougar, Drew Karedes from KHOU, and writer Evan Mintz, from the Houston Chronicle, among others, showed Houstonians demonstrating outside Super Bowl festivities:

HPD says “well over 1,000” protesting outside Super Bowl festivities, demonstration remains passionate but peaceful #khou11 #hounews #trump pic.twitter.com/0rGzypLBHJ — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredesKHOU) January 29, 2017

Spectators are gathered in front of the NFL shop, for a demonstration of at least 1000 pic.twitter.com/e7v0u73Xn7 — Jasmine P. Davis (@JPDavis_TDC) January 29, 2017

Others were at Bush Intercontinental Airport witnessing the situation there and awaiting a demonstration scheduled to start at 5 pm CST.

5 detained at Bush Intercontinental, those coming in from latin american countries are also being targeted https://t.co/wnVgzw4PJj — hiba (@tangerineshock) January 29, 2017