What Does US Withdrawal From TPP Mean For Houston?

Texas, and especially Houston, would likely have benefited from the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Photo of Russell GreenMarissa Cummings | Houston Public Media
Rice University economist Russell Green says the status quo will now be maintained, but the TPP could have been beneficial for Houston and Texas.

This week, President Donald Trump followed through on a campaign promise and signed an order to withdraw the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, or TPP.

The 12-country free trade agreement had been signed by former President Barack Obama but never ratified by Congress.

To discuss the implications for Houston and Texas, we sat down with Russell Green, an international economist at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy, for this week’s Bauer Business Focus.

