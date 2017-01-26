Doctors Without Borders Recruits In Houston

The organization wants to capitalize on Houston’s diversity to find new volunteers.

/

Doctors Without Borders

This is not the first time Doctors Without Borders has recruited in Houston.

We feel in Houston there is a rich and diverse professional community that we really want to tap into,” Melissa Bieri with Doctors Without Borders.

But this time they are trying a different approach by partnering with the Nigerian American Multi-cultural Council because they have several projects in Nigeria and are hoping to reach out to Houston’s large Nigerian community.

They also partnered with the Arab American Cultural and Community Center.

“Increasingly our programs are focused on the Middle East and so we are looking for language diversity so increasingly seeing a need for Arabic speaking population,” Bieri.

Bieri says it is important for Doctors Without Borders to recruit people who are highly skilled and experienced.

“You know in some of the places that we are working you don’t have access to electricity so how are you going to use your clinical judgement and your clinical skills that maybe you haven’t been pushed to do so in the U.S.,” Bieri.

Although Doctors Without Borders focuses on getting pediatricians, OBGYN’S, and surgeons, Bieri says there is always a need for non-medical volunteers who can help with things like construction, electricity, and book keeping.