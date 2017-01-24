Moonwalking Astronaut Gene Cernan Remembered At Memorial Service

Mourners say goodbye to the last human to leave footprints on the moon. Friends and family members pay tribute to astronaut Gene Cernan at a funeral service here in Houston.

Captain Eugene Cernan had flown into space three times, and got his chance to walk on the moon during Apollo 17. He was 38. At St. Martin’s Episcopal Church, former Astronaut James Lovell saluted the 82-year-old Cernan as a spacewalking pioneer in his first space flight on Gemini 9 in 1966.

“Gene’s task was how to successfully work outside a spacecraft. But Gene soon found out that doing tasks was impossible without the proper hand and footholds.”

From spacewalking to moonwalking — Lovell remembered that last moon mission in 1972.

“A mission that gave us a three-day video legacy of two astronauts picking up lunar rocks while happily bouncing and singing while on the lunar surface.”

Only six other moonwalkers are still with us, and they’re all in their 80’s. Cernan’s family plans a private interment at a later date with full military honors at the Texas State Cemetery.