Approval Of The Keystone Pipeline Could Mean Beneficial Changes For Houston

Oil from Canada will be able to reach Houston by pipeline.

President Donald Trump’s executive order to approve the Keystone X-L pipeline has been met with enthusiasm by some Houston experts.

Among them is Ed Hirs, who teaches energy economics at the University of Houston.

He says the pipeline is more environmentally friendly for the Houston region.

“By having it come by pipeline, we avoid the tragedies that we’ve had with crude by rail,” the professor said. “And we also avoid the environmental damages that we’ve had with the tanker spills in the ship channel and Sabine Pass that we have experienced over the past any number of years.”

Former President Barack Obama killed the proposed Keystone X-L pipeline in 2015, saying it would hurt American efforts to reach a global climate change deal.

Numerous environmental groups are vowing to fight President Trump’s action.