What to do With Your Plants After the Freeze

A part of living in Houston is getting used to the unpredictable weather. Unfortunately some plants don’t do the same.

Houston’s landscapes are looking dead.

So I visited Zach Buchanan at Buchanan’s Native Plants in the Heights to find out if it’s too late for the plants to bounce back.

“But the real test and when everybody knows for sure whether or not they lost something is in March when things start to leaf back out and if it leaves out then you’re in the clear,” says Buchanan.

Buchanan says he does see an increased interest in grooming yards in the spring after a harsh winter.

We walk around the plant nursery and he shows me plants fit for colder conditions like roses.

“I think it’s a really good option. It gets a bad rap for being difficult when in reality some of them can be extremely low maintenance,” says Buchanan.

Along with roses Buchanan suggests fruit trees and hollies.

If your plants are past the point of no return he recommends putting them in a compost pile or placing them in City of Houston compostable bags for the city to pick up.