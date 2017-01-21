Houston Women’s March Shows Massive Solidarity with Washington D.C., Others Nationwide

The march, which started at Sabine Street Bridge, was joined by women of different backgrounds, ethnic origins and ages; and by men who were participating and accompanying spouses, daughters and friends.

Over 20,000 women, according to organizers, marched on Houston on Saturday simultaneously with others in major cities in Texas and in the US, mainly the Women’s March on Washington, D.C.

The purpose of the march, said the organizers, was to demonstrate all the way to City Hall to protest President Trump’s first day in office and against inequality toward women, immigrants and the LBGTQIA community. Houston Police Department’s Chief Art Acevedo and Houston’s Mayor Sylvester Turner were among the speakers.

Many in the march tweeted live about the event and the experience, and shared with others the reason why they were part of it.

We stand united in support of equal rights for all people #WomensMarchHTX #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/qpNAbMyEhb — Amar Mohite (@amarpmohite) January 21, 2017

#womensmarchhtx the woman in the left is 100 years old and standing up for what is right pic.twitter.com/a9aHLWjLTC — Beverly Rodgers (@bevmusings) January 21, 2017