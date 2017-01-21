Two Houston Women Explain Why They Are Marching

Two Houston women plan to protest this weekend in marches. One is flying to D.C. and the other is staying in Houston.

The morning after Donald Trump’s inauguration, thousands of women are scheduled to march on Washington D.C., in an event called Women’s March on Washington that organizers define as a peaceful protest against the rhetoric of the past election cycle that “has insulted, demonized, and threatened many of us.”

In addition cities across the nation are joining in with sister marches to show support and to give everyone a chance to voice their concerns. One of them is Houston.

Two Houston women who are planning on marching this weekend explain why.