Part Of I-10 Will Be Shut Down Again This Weekend

If you’re headed downtown you may have to find another route.

Gail Delaughter | Houston Public Media

Crews are trying to finish repairs to the Houston Avenue Bridge after it was hit by an oversized truck. So they can do that work, TxDOT is closing I-10 eastbound from Shepherd to downtown.

Drivers are being asked to detour at the 610 Loop and there will be a lane open for local traffic to exit at Shepherd. TxDOT’s Karen Othon says it’s the same detour they had in place when they did the work two weeks ago.

“So we’re hoping that everyone once again this weekend go ahead and look for alternate routes to get around from I-10 and let the construction crews complete their work out there on the bridge to be able to open up the main lanes,” says Othon.

But the only difference is that they won’t close the Houston Avenue Bridge itself.

“The lanes are open on top and it will stay open through this weekend,” explains Othon. “All the work that needs to occur is actually underneath the bridge.”

The eastbound lanes of I-10 will close at 9:00 Friday night and they’re expected to reopen by 5:00 Monday morning. TxDOT says all the work under the bridge should be finished after this weekend’s closure.