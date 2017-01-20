Some Houston Residents Protest Against Donald Trump On The Day Of His Inauguration

They say health care, public education and immigration are some of their main concerns with the new Administration.

Protesters took over the streets of Houston as Donald Trump was being sworn in as the 45th President of the United States of America.

About a hundred people gathered at the protest that started in the morning in Sesquicentennial Park, located in downtown Houston, near the Theatre District.

The protest was organized by unions such as the AFL-CIO and the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), as well as community-based groups like the Texas Organizing Project (TOP).

Health care and immigration reforms, as well as workers’ rights and public education were some of the topics many of the protesters coincided on.

“We are worried about attacks on both workers’ rights and the workplace, the ability to form unions. We are worried that the new Secretary of Labor is not a supporter of the federal minimum wage,” said Hany Khalil, executive director of the Texas Gulf Coast Area Labor Federation AFL-CIO.

“Number one is the health care, the changes, the major changes in health care,” noted Sheila Butler, an information technology specialist who collaborates with the group Young Active Labor Leaders.

Kenneth Sumberlin, a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, commented about the new President: “I don’t think the people he chose to lead are the people that I would choose to lead, so it worries me.”

After the rally at the park, the protesters marched peacefully through downtown Houston.

Other protesters, such as Mary Moreno spokesperson for TOP, said they were not just trying to send a message to Trump, but also to “the people we just elected, like the new Sheriff, the new District Attorney, the Mayor, that we are counting on them to be our allies in this fight.”

After the morning rally, there was another one organized by the Houston Socialist Movement, the People’s New Black Panther Party and organizations that advocate for a comprehensive immigration reform, such as Immigrant Families and Students in the Struggle (FIEL, by its acronym in Spanish).