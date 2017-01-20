Alert: Heavy Rain, Street Flooding Possible Friday Afternoon

A strong storm system is expected to approach the Houston area Friday afternoon, bringing the potential for strong winds and isolated areas of street flooding from heavy rain, according to National Weather Service Houston/Galveston Office.

“While it’s difficult to say for sure, the highest threat remains in the southern part of the Houston metro area, with some storms bringing isolated amounts of 2-3″, which could quickly fill streets, underpasses and low-lying areas,” the agency said in a new release Friday morning.

Residents are asked to be aware of changing conditions throughout the day and to be prepared to make extra time during the day’s commute.

More Information

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston forecast updates: weather.gov/houston.

Harris County Rainfall Totals: www.harriscountyfws.org

High Water Locations: traffic.houstontranstar.org

City of Houston Emergency Information Site: houstontx.gov/emergency.