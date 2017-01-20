The Greater Houston Partnership Introduces Its New Chair, Discusses Goals For 2017

The organization says it will monitor the Texas legislative session and reaffirms its support for Mayor Turner’s pension reform plan.

Al Ortiz | Houston Public Media

The Greater Houston Partnership has new leadership and goals for 2017 and is also keeping a close watch on the Texas Legislature.

Chevron executive Jeff Shellebarger was introduced as the new chair of the Partnership at the organization’s annual meeting, which took place at the Marriott Marquis hotel, in downtown Houston.

He pledged the organization’s commitment to collaborate with the City of Houston and Harris County on economic issues that impact the region.

Shellebarger also said they will monitor the work of the Legislature, especially because the lawmakers have a tighter budget to work with this year.

“We will work to maintain education and transportation funding and we will seek more support for economic development,” Shellebarger noted.

The new chair also reaffirmed support for one of the top issues for the City of Houston when he said “we’ll also work with Mayor Turner to pass the legislation enabling the recently negotiated pension reforms.”

During his remarks Bob Harvey, president and CEO of the organization, described Houston’s economy as strong and resilient, but he added it has to continue diversifying.

That is a point on which local businessman and former mayoral candidate Bill King agrees.

“I think we’ve got to really got to work a lot harder on making our Medical Center not just a clinical destination, but a research, biotech center for the United States,” King said.

Harvey also emphasized that Houston needs to be in top shape when the city hosts the Super Bowl, on February 5th.