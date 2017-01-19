President Obama Commutes 330 Drug Sentences, Including 3 From Houston

It’s the culmination of a second-term effort to remedy consequences of decades of onerous sentencing requirements that Obama’s said put tens of thousands of drug offenders behind bars for too long.

In his last major act as President, Barack Obama is cutting short the sentences of 330 federal inmates convicted of drug crimes. The list includes three from Houston and 18 more from Texas.

The move brings Obama’s bid to correct what he’s called a systematic injustice to a climactic close.

WhiteHouse.gov

Obama has now commuted the sentences of 1,715 people, more than any other president in U.S. history. During his Presidency, Obama freed 568 inmates serving life sentences.

The final batch of commutations is the most any U.S. President has issued in a single day. The inmates from Houston who received reduced sentences were:

John Timothy Cotton – Houston, TX

Offense: Continuing Criminal Enterprise; Western District of Louisiana

Sentence: Life imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (January 26, 2005)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months’ imprisonment.

Charlie Lee Ross, Jr. – Houston, Texas

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute cocaine base (six counts); Western District of Louisiana

Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release; $20,000 fine (January 25, 2001)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019 and unpaid balance of $20,000 fine remitted when his sentence expires, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Damenion Sims – Houston, TX

Offense: Possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base; Eastern District of Louisiana

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (February 20, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment

Deputy Attorney General Sally Q. Yates released the following statement on the Clemency Initiative: “In late August, we made a promise: that the Department of Justice would review and make a recommendation to President Obama on every commutation petition from a drug offender then in our possession. I’m proud to say we kept that promise. The Office of the Pardon Attorney has now processed more than 16,000 petitions since the launch of the Clemency Initiative in April 2014, ensuring that President Obama had the information he needed to evaluate worthy cases up until the final week of his presidency. With 1,715 commutations in total, this undertaking was as enormous as it was unprecedented, and I am incredibly grateful to the teams of people who devoted their time and energy to the project since its inception. By restoring proportionality to unnecessarily long drug sentences, this Administration has made a lasting impact on our criminal justice system.”