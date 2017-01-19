Web Cams Offer Views Of Galveston Bay Water Conditions

With strategically-placed web cams, you can get live glimpses of Fifth Avenue in New York City, the Eiffel Tower in Paris, or the canals of Amsterdam. Now, there are web cams for fishermen and boaters to check out water conditions in Galveston Bay.

But a new website now shows real-time pictures of Trinity Bay, San Luis Pass and the Galveston Causeway. And the cameras can be moved and adjusted for close-ups. Saltwater-Recon is the creation of Urs Schmid, of Pearland.

“The cameras are IP cameras. They’re high-end cameras. All we have to do is mount them, set up power and Internet and they’re good to go.”

Schmid works out advertising deals with businesses willing to host a camera. He sees these webcams as useful in a variety of ways.

“Boaters, saltwater enthusiasts, we’ve got kayakers, windsurfers. I mean, just about anybody that does anything on the water — even just people that want to look at the water. It’s a live feed, it’s a very high-quality stream.”

Schmid says webcams are not only useful for recreation: “We hope to be a really good resource for like NOAA, the Coast Guard, National Weather Service, Corps of Engineers, Texas Parks and Wildlife, any police force that uses the water — you know, decide whether they need to take so-and-so equipment because the weather’s terrible.”

Schmid hopes to expand the number of webcams up and down the Gulf Coast, including Port O’Connor, Rockport, Corpus Christi and Padre Island.