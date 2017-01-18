Former Astros Player Jeff Bagwell Named To MLB Hall Of Fame

Bagwell is only the second player in franchise history to be inducted as an Astro.

Jeff Bagwell, who spent his entire 15-year career with the Houston Astros, has made it into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Bagwell is only the second player in franchise history to be inducted as an Astro. He joins Craig Biggio, who was inducted in 2015.

Bagwell earns the recognition after his seventh season on the ballot. He’s joined by Ivan Rodriguez and Tim Raines in the Hall of Fame’s 2017 class.

The Houston Astros plan to hold a public rally and celebration on January 23 at 5 p.m. in the Union Station lobby at Minute Maid Park. Doors will open to the public at 3 p.m.

Bagwell’s career highlights include a Rookie of the Year award, National League MVP, four All-Star selections, three Silver Sluggers, and a Golden Glove award.

Bagwell drew 82.6 percent of the vote from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. The threshold to be admitted to the Hall of Fame is 75 percent. The induction ceremony takes place July 31 in Cooperstown.