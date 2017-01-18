Mayor Turner Attends Conference of Mayors In Washington D.C. To Lobby For Houston

He met with Congressional and business leaders, as well as Administration officials.

From Mayor Sylvester Turner’s Twitter account (@SylvesterTurner)

Sylvester Turner and about 300 other mayors attended the 85th winter meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Washington, D.C. this week.

Turner met with Congressional and business leaders, as well as Administration officials, including Vice President-Elect Mike Pence.

The main goal of the conference was for the mayors to talk about the projects they have and their challenges regarding issues like infrastructure, community-police relations and affordable housing, among other topics.

During the event, Turner touched on the concept of complete communities “so we don’t have one part of the city doing well and another part not doing as well.”

“We’ve had some conversations with people in housing and other areas in that regard,” the mayor told Houston Public Media.

Transportation was also an important topic and Turner expressed his support for a project that could connect Houston and Dallas with a high speed railway.

The mayor highlighted the project is “market driven” and that there are “no state or local monies involved.”

Richard Murray, a professor of Political Science at the University of Houston, thinks the event was particularly interesting this year because of the criticism President-Elect Donald Trump has made of some big cities in the past few months.

“He specifically, you know, criticized a lot of cities calling them sanctuary cities and saying he was gonna end this,” Murray noted.

This year, Texas Republicans have also introduced legislation to eliminate sanctuary cities.