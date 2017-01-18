Floods Shut Down SH-288 For Hours Wednesday Morning

Several drivers trying to avoid the floods at MacGregor got stuck in the mud for hours.

Florian Martin | Houston Public Media

It was a traffic nightmare for commuters driving into work on State Highway 288 Wednesday morning.

The freeway was shut down for several hours, while a section near MacGregor Boulevard was flooded and then cleaned up after the water receded.

Several drivers got stuck in the water and others in the mud.

“It’s been a pretty bad morning,” said a man who only identified himself as Jerry and who was waiting by his truck in the grassy freeway median at MacGregor for hours – even after the water was gone.

“About 5:30 this morning, I was on my way to work and I ran into a lot of traffic,” he said. “Everything stopped right here. My truck, we were sitting right here, the water started coming up, so a lot of people moved over into the grass to get away from the high water.”

He was waiting for a tow truck, but of course he wasn’t the only one.

Overall, more than 130 cars were towed from Houston roads.

SH-288 opened again about 11 a.m. Wednesday, after all stranded cars were removed and the road cleaned.