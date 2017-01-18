Heavy Rains Have Neighbors Near White Oak Bayou Concerned

/

Storm drains were working overtime on Houston’s northside after those heavy rains came through. There was also concern after White Oak Bayou started to leave its banks at the edge of Woodland Heights.

We met neighbor Elizabeth Salazar as she checked out the flooding at Stude Park, not far from I-10. She said it could have been a lot worse.

“There’s been other cases that it’s been really, really flooded,” says Salazar. “Like all the way close to the houses.”

But Salazar says when those heavy rains come in the wee hours of the morning you never know what’s going to happen.

“Oh it’s scary, because you’re going to come outside and your front porch is going to be flooded,” adds Salazar. “So how are you going to go to work, to school?”

Also affecting the neighborhood was flooding on I-45, which brought heavier than usual traffic onto local streets.