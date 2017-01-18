Update: President Bush Treated for Pneumonia, Barbara Bush Also Hospitalized

The president is in intensive care and his wife, former First Lady Barbara Bush, has also been admitted.

UPDATE 1:06 P.M.: Doctors say former President George H. W. Bush remains intubated on Thursday after a procedure to clear his airways. He’s being treated for pneumonia in the intensive care unit at Houston’s Methodist Hospital. Doctors are evaluating him before removing the breathing tube.

Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath says former First Lady Barbara Bush, who was also hospitalized, is feeling “1,000 percent better” after antibiotics and some rest. Mrs. Bush was diagnosed with bronchitis.

PREVIOUSLY: Former President George H.W. Bush is being treated for pneumonia. Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Saturday, after suffering shortness of breath.

His spokesman, Jim McGrath, now says Bush has an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia. Doctors performed a procedure to protect and clear his airway that required sedation. McGrath said President Bush is stable and resting comfortably in ICU, where he will remain for observation. Doctors are happy with how the procedure went, according to McGrath.

Mrs. Bush was hospitalized as a precaution after experiencing fatigue and a cough. She had been feeling unwell for a couple of weeks.

Bush had previously confirmed he would not attend Donald Trump’s inauguration. McGrath cited his age and health as the reasons. At 92, Bush is the oldest living former president. The Bushes celebrated their 72nd anniversary on January 6.