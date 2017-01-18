News

Former President George H.W. Bush Hospitalized in Houston

The 92-year-old former president was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital over the weekend for shortness of breath.

Former President George H.W. Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush greet visitors at the dedication ceremony in Houston.Syeda Hasan | Houston Public Media
FILE PHOTO: Former President George H.W. Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush attended the dedication ceremony in Houston.

Former President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized. Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Saturday, after suffering shortness of breath.

His spokesman, Jim McGrath, says the 41st president is responding well to treatment and should be able to go home soon.

Prior to falling ill, Bush confirmed he will not be attending Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday. McGrath cited Bush’s advanced age and health as the reasons. At 92, Bush is the oldest living former president. He has a form of Parkinson’s Disease and uses a motorized scooter or wheelchair for mobility.

Bush, who lives in Houston, was hospitalized in Maine in 2015 after falling at his summer home in Kennebunkport and breaking a bone in his neck.

