You’ll Need To Plan For Parking If You’re Headed To Super Bowl Events

If you think you know your way around downtown, the Super Bowl could change everything. The contenders aren’t even decided yet but officials say it’s not too soon to map your route if you’re headed to pre-game events.

Gail Delaughter | Houston Public Media

It’s not game-day parking officials are worried about. It’s the big events in the week leading up to the Super Bowl.

About 100,000 people daily are expected at Discovery Green and the George R. Brown Convention. Francisco Sanchez with the Harris County Office of Emergency Management says if you’re headed to those events you need to plan ahead.

“If you’re one of the people who thinks you know all the secret parking spots and you have a place that is always available, that is not going to be the case for Super Bowl anywhere near downtown Houston,” explains Sanchez.

Sanchez says the best thing to do if you’re headed downtown is use public transit. But if you do bring a car, plan to park on the west side.

“We’re going to provide plenty of parking just outside of downtown Houston,” says Sanchez. “And then you’ll be able to get to the events either by shuttle or by walking.”

And there will also be times when the events won’t be so crowded.

“One of the secret things you can know as a Houstonian is most of our visitors are going to arrive Wednesday or Thursday before the game,” adds Sanchez. “All of those downtown experiences are also going to be available the weekend before Super Bowl. That’s also a great time to make it a family event.”

Fans also have the option of pre-purchasing a downtown parking space. The cost runs between $5 and $30 dollars.