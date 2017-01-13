News

LyondellBasell Donates Funds For Specialized Firefighter Training

A Houston-area chemical company is donating funds to fire departments that serve key industrial corridors. It’s for specialized training.

| Posted on
Ed Mayberry | Houston Public Media
LyondellBasell’s Bob Patel and Mayor Sylvester Turner join other area mayors and firefighters as HFD Chief Samuel Pena speaks at Houston Fire Station 8 downtown.

The $100,000 donation will pay for hazardous materials training for the Houston Fire Department and five other departments that serve areas with a large number of refineries, storage terminals and chemical plants. Mayor Sylvester Turner made the announcement at Houston’s downtown Fire Station 8.

“And I will continue to be energized and excited so long as we continue to be here on a regular basis with LyondellBasell (alarm sounds)…alright, does that mean it’s time for me to get on the truck?”  

LyondellBasell’s Bob Patel says he’s been aware of Houston’s budget challenges.

“Training is something you don’t want to compromise, because you always need that. This training will be administered by the world-renowned Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service. It’s one of the global leaders in emergency training and firefighting.”

The LyondellBasell donation will be split between the Houston Fire Department, as well as firefighters in Channelview, Pasadena, La Porte, Sheldon and Mont Belvieu.

Share

Ed Mayberry

Ed Mayberry

News Anchor

Ed Mayberry has worked in radio since 1971, with much of his early career as a rock’n’roll disc jockey. He worked as part of a morning show team on album rock station KLBJ-FM, and later co-hosted a morning show at adult rock station KGSR, both in Austin. Ed also conducted...

More Information

Recent Stories