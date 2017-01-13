LyondellBasell Donates Funds For Specialized Firefighter Training

/

Ed Mayberry | Houston Public Media

The $100,000 donation will pay for hazardous materials training for the Houston Fire Department and five other departments that serve areas with a large number of refineries, storage terminals and chemical plants. Mayor Sylvester Turner made the announcement at Houston’s downtown Fire Station 8.

“And I will continue to be energized and excited so long as we continue to be here on a regular basis with LyondellBasell (alarm sounds)…alright, does that mean it’s time for me to get on the truck?”

LyondellBasell’s Bob Patel says he’s been aware of Houston’s budget challenges.

“Training is something you don’t want to compromise, because you always need that. This training will be administered by the world-renowned Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service. It’s one of the global leaders in emergency training and firefighting.”

The LyondellBasell donation will be split between the Houston Fire Department, as well as firefighters in Channelview, Pasadena, La Porte, Sheldon and Mont Belvieu.