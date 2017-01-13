Bauer Business Focus

How Relevant Is NRG’s Carbon Capture Technology For The Future?

An energy expert at the University of Houston discusses the new Petra Nova plant.

| Posted on (Last Updated: )
Ramanan KrishnamoortiMichael Hagerty | Houston Public Media
Ramanan Krishnamoorti, chief energy officer at UH, says it’s “too little, too late” for carbon capture technologies.

As we reported Thursday, NRG’s W.A. Parish coal power plant southwest of Houston is part of a big experiment.

A lot of expensive equipment will “capture” the carbon dioxide that comes from burning the coal.

The CO2 will then be piped to an oil field where it will be injected into the ground to force out more oil.

It’s called carbon capture and it’s the biggest such project in the United States.

For this week’s Bauer Business Focus, we talk more about carbon capture with Ramanan Krishnamoorti, chief energy officer at the University of Houston.

