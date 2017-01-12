Video: A Nation Engaged – A Pre-Inauguration Round Table

Watch a conversation between Houstonians that starts with the question, “What do I want for President Trump to know about my community and my life?”

This conversation was recorded in the George Geary Studio at Houston Public Media. It was part of A Nation Engaged, an initiative from NPR that is looking to spark conversation that matters, and of HPM’s DiverseCity project, exploring the city’s diversity.

Houston Public Media, along with three other public radio stations – WUNC in North Carolina, Capital Public Radio in Sacramento, and Wisconsin Public Radio in Milwaukee – convened a group of folks at their respective stations and asked them the question, “What do I want for President Trump to know about my community and my life?”

The conversation was moderated by Houston Public Media’s Edel Howlin and NPR’s Politics Reporter, Sarah McCammon. The studio guests represented both Republicans and Democrats from diverse Houston communities.

Houston Public Media’s guests were: Grace Rodriguez, Cesar Espinoza, Heba Khan, Kaleb Taylor, John Cobarruvias, Thony Ngumbu, Natalie Arceneaux, M. J Khan, Dr. Laura Murillo, Johali Muzaliwa, Martha Wong, and Vladimir Davidiuk.