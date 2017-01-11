How To Find Out How Long You’ll Have To Stand In Line At The Airport

If you’re headed to the airport, will you have time to grab that extra cup of coffee before you board your flight? Sometimes you just don’t know until you see the line at the security checkpoint.

/

Houston’s airports are now providing security checkpoint wait times through an updated online system. The Houston Airport System’s Bill Begley says they’re now able to provide information on their website for all terminals at Bush Intercontinental.

He says they’re posting near real-time data using anonymous bluetooth signals.

“It’s up-to-date wiring that allows us to reach out and not only find those discoverable bluetooth signals but also to use filters so we can identify when you go into the entry point and what time you leave the exit point,” explains Begley.

And if you’re trying to get your luggage and your kids through the big airport, Begley says every second counts.

“This allows travelers to be able to plan more completely their trip through the airport,” adds Begley.

To speed up the travel experience even more, the airport system also provides online information about available parking.