Texas Lawmakers Begin 85th Legislative Session

The state’s 140-day legislative session has begun. Opening Day is reserved for pomp and circumstance, as lawmakers took Oaths of Office and their families posed for pictures.

“I, Rolando Pablos, Secretary of State of the State of Texas, call the House of Representatives of the 85th Legislature of the State of Texas to order.”

And with that, the Texas House begins its work. An early order of business was the House vote for Speaker. After a unanimous vote, Secretary of State Pablos declared the winner.

“Pursuant to the constitution and laws of the State of Texas, I declare the Honorable Joe Straus of Bexar County to be the duly-elected Speaker of the House of Representatives of the 85th Legislature of the State of Texas.”

On the other side of the State Capitol, Chief Justice Nathan Hecht administered the Oath of Office to newly-elected Texas Senators.

“…preserve, protect and defend the constitution and laws of the United States and of this state, so help me God. Congratulations!”

And now the work begins. Republicans hold majorities in both chambers and control all Texas statewide offices. Lawmakers may have to start making cuts, as the budget is significantly less for this legislative session.