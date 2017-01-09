Young Houston Musicians Set To Perform At Presidential Inauguration Events

It’s the opportunity of a lifetime for the 13 Virtuosi of Houston members.

When thirteen young musicians from Virtuosi of Houston perform in Washington, D.C., it’ll be for some of the biggest names in Congress, including Senator Marco Rubio, Senator John Cornyn, and U.S. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Virtuosi includes the crème de la crème of Houston’s young musicians. They’ll provide the music at a private reception and candlelight congressional dinner in the days leading up to the presidential inauguration. “They will also be performing at the Texas Society Black Tie and Boots Gala reception,” explains Virtuosi’s Pro Bono President and CEO Zarine Boyce.

The gig was arranged by Virtuosi board member Monzer Hourani. The Houston-based architect and humanitarian is co-hosting the dinner and helping to pay for the trip, along with Dr. Garrett and Mandie Peel, and Glenda Perryman.

Boyce says they’ll include some patriotic music in the program and will also sprinkle in a little Houston flavor. “Of course, being Texas, they’re playing the Rodeo roundup song (and) they’re playing the National Anthem,” Boyce says.

The musicians – ranging in age from 11 to 18 – will also be present during the swearing-in at the Capitol.