Lieutenant Governor Addresses Speculation About Future Political Plans

The Texas Lieutenant Governor says he’s running for re-election in 2018. Dan Patrick says he wants to end speculation that he wants Governor Abbott’s job.

Dan Patrick officially announced that he intends to run again for Lieutenant Governor in 2018. And he’s endorsing Greg Abbott for Governor.

“I wasn’t going to do this press conference originally, but after I saw the stories on the front page of some newspapers last week and continuing to spin around again, I said this has to stop.”

Patrick says he’s read speculation that he wants to be governor or that he wants to run for the U.S. Senate.

“When I was chair for Ted Cruz, I told him that I was not interested in filling his position in the U.S. Senate had he won the nomination to become president. I told Donald Trump I was not interested, from the first time I met him, of serving the administration. My objective to help both of them was to help them become President of the United States.”

Patrick says he feels that he and Governor Abbott make a great team.

“I’m not running against Greg Abbott. I don’t wanna read any of this nonsense anymore. It’s nonsense. And it needs to stop.”

The Lieutenant Governor says he expects another great conservative legislative session, despite the tight budget announced by Comptroller Glenn Hegar.