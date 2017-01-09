State Lawmakers Plan Another Bill To Ban Texting While Driving

Texas lawmakers have pre-filed hundreds of bills for the 85th legislative session, which convenes tomorrow. There will be another attempt to ban texting while driving.

Keith Myles

Pre-filing for the 140-day session began the first Monday after the General Election. For the fourth time, Rep. Tom Craddick of Midland wants to make it a statewide crime to text while driving.

“We feel we’re now down to where only four states in the country (that) don’t have it. It’s time we get it done, with the increased number of accidents caused by texting while driving,” he said.

Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas are the remaining states without bans. Nearly 100 Texas cities have banned texting while driving, and Craddick says Gov. Greg Abbott wants to see consistency in the state.

“And I think that’s the reason the governor is supporting it. He wants to see one unified law across the state. You can go from Amarillo to Lubbock and go through four difference ordinances, through cities. And then people don’t know what’s right and what’s wrong,” Craddick said.

Craddick feels there’s momentum to get the bill signed into law this time. State Sen. Judith Zaffirini of Laredo has filed a similar bill in the Senate.