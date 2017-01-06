At Least 5 People Dead In Airport Shooting In Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Officials say at least eight others were injured and that a suspect is in custody following a shooting just before 1 p.m. ET at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

At least five people were killed and eight others were injured in a shooting Friday afternoon at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

A suspect was taken into custody “without incident” by a sheriff’s deputy immediately after the shooting, Sheriff Scott Israel said at a news conference, adding that “at this point it looks like he acted alone.”

The suspect was identified by Florida Sen. Bill Nelson as Esteban Santiago, NPR’s Greg Allen reported.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott, who traveled to Fort Lauderdale on Friday afternoon, told reporters he had not asked the federal government for resources and had not attempted to contact President Obama. The governor said he had reached out to President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence, who take office later this month.

Israel said authorities were not releasing any information about the identities of those killed and injured or the identity of the suspect, including possible motivation and whether he arrived on an earlier flight.

The sheriff’s office tweeted that those who were injured had been taken to a local hospital.

Israel and the airport’s aviation director, Mark Gale, both said there was no evidence any shots had been fired elsewhere in the airport or by anyone except the suspect in custody. Previous reports had indicated there might have been additional shots fired on the airport property.

@reganmclellan and I are at #FLL but we are OK. Heard people yelling & took cover. Then we all ran outside. Very shaken up, but safe. https://t.co/NFQyFBgFrw — John Kaneklides (@KaneklidesTenor) January 6, 2017

Israel said SWAT teams were moving through the entire facility to make sure it was safe. George Piro, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Miami Division, said his agents were interviewing the suspect and supporting local authorities in the investigation.

Broward County Fire Rescue told the local CBS affiliate in Miami that a shooting was reported around 1 p.m. ET. The sheriff’s office tweeted that it received a call about a shooting at the airport around 12:55 p.m.

The airport said on Twitter that: “There is an ongoing incident in Terminal 2, Baggage Claim.” The airport has four stand-alone terminals, of which Terminal 2 is the smallest. It serves Air Canada and Delta Airlines.

People who said they were inside the airport described seeing people running. Among those inside was former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer, who tweeted that “everyone is running” after shots were fired, and that police said there was one shooter and multiple victims.

Shortly after 1 p.m., Fleischer tweeted that police were not letting anyone out of the part of the airport he was in.

Television images showed hundreds of travelers standing around the part of the airport where the planes park.

The airport said it had temporarily suspended all services and asked travelers to contact air carriers directly about flight information. The Federal Aviation Administration said a ground stop was in effect at the airport due to the incident.

In a statement about two hours after the shooting was reported, the FAA said flights were “not arriving or departing” from the airport.

Gale said people were still sheltering in place, and that it was unclear when the airport would reopen.

