A Look At “Houston In Black And White” With Eddie Robinson And Ernie Manouse

In the audio above, hear a conversation between Houston Public Media’s Eddie Robinson and Ernie Manouse about participating in the TV 8 special, Houston in Black and White. This program – a part of HPM’s year-long DiverseCity initiative – focuses on the relationship between the black and white communities of Houston; it asks who we are, how we arrived here, and what we can do to move forward into a future of healing, equality, and growth.

News 88.7 anchor Eddie Robinson, talks about his personal experience of participating in the special:

My grandparents, Ernest and Dorothy Nobles – who’ve since passed away – were major civil rights activists in McComb, Mississippi. They were both very instrumental in eliminating Jim Crow laws of the Deep South. Being involved in this project has been a very powerful and energizing experience for me – not only as a journalist, but as an African-American, openly gay journalist who’s a native of Mississippi. I experienced so much racial discrimination while attending grade school in McComb, throughout my professional career as an engineer and in media as well, both as a resident of New York City and here in Houston. So listening to these discussions and analysis from individuals of different ethnicities and backgrounds – the mothers, fathers, modern-day activists, those individuals in interracial relationships – has allowed me to take a deeper look at my own journey; it’s provided me with a sense of personal healing and a stronger motivation to press onward. Viewers should keep in mind that the opinions and perspectives expressed on the show are based on participants’ life journeys. Hopefully, these experiences will encourage more dialogue and viewer engagement that’s aimed at improving race relations in our Bayou City and beyond, regardless of a person’s nationality or the environments in which he or she was raised.

Houston PBS’s Ernie Manouse (InnerVIEWS with Ernie Manouse, Arts InSight) shares his insights into the project:

The joy in this project for me is to have an hour of prime time television to explore a topic that is so important to the Houston area community, and to be able to do it in a positive, forward-looking manner. Too often, when the media looks at the topic of race relations, it’s to look back, or to point out all of the problems, without an examination of what unites us or what will help us move forward. Of course there are things that separate us, experiences each community has had that the other may never fully understand. But there is also so much that unifies us, that shows how much we truly have in common – what we desire for ourselves, our families, our communities. My hope is that by having this open and honest conversation we will all look at these issues in a more productive and more informed way, that we’ll continue to unite, and that we might help other communities do the same.

