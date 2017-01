Astronauts’ No. 1 New Year’s Resolution: Ace Spacewalks

Astronauts up on the International Space Station are starting the new year with a pair of spacewalks.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Astronauts up on the International Space Station are starting the new year with a pair of spacewalks.

Commander Shane Kimbrough says his New Year’s resolution is to ace the spacewalks to change out batteries Friday and next week.

As for ringing in 2017, the six astronauts sampled such French delicacies as ox tongue, chicken in white wine sauce and gingerbread, courtesy of the Frenchman on board. No bubbly, though, just juice for the New Year’s Eve toasts. Mission Control, meanwhile, has treated the crew to the latest space-themed movies: “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” as well as “Passengers” and “Hidden Figures.”

NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, who is spacewalking with Kimbrough, said Tuesday there’s nothing like watching a space movie in space.

