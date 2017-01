After the president-elect has nominated most of his cabinet, do we have a better idea about how his policies could impact Houston and Texas?

Florian Martin | Houston Public Media

On Jan. 20, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the country’s 45th president.

Much uncertainty still surrounds his administration, but do we have an idea about what impact it could have on the Texas economy?

Will Trump’s business-friendliness outweigh his opposition to free trade and immigration?

To get some answers, we spoke with Rice University political scientist Mark Jones for this week’s Bauer Business Focus.

