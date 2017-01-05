A Portion Of I-10 Will Be Closed This Weekend

Drivers will have to detour off one of the busiest routes in the city so crews can repair a bridge near downtown.

There have been lane restrictions on the Houston Avenue bridge since it was hit by an oversized truck last fall. TxDOT is now moving ahead with repairs.

TxDOT’s Karen Othon says they have to install a new beam underneath the bridge.

“And so what the contractor is going to do is actually cut into the bridge deck, remove the steel beam, replace it with a new one, and then pour a new concrete deck,” explains Othon.

So what does that mean for drivers? Lots of detours on I-10 eastbound. Othon says they’ll start narrowing the lanes around Antoine and they’re asking drivers to detour at the 610 Loop.

“And then the freeway will be closed at the North Shepherd/Durham exit and everyone will be forced off at the exit,” says Othon. “And anyone that wanted to continue on I-10, they’re going to be detoured to take a u-turn and go I-10 Westbound back to 610 to go around.”

The shutdown begins at 9:00 Friday night and TxDOT plans to reopen the road by 5:00 Monday morning.

Othon says they’re also expecting another total shutdown the weekend of January 20th.